Sikkim: Tilak Gajmer sworn in as State Information Commissioner

Former Sikkim bureaucrat Tilak Gajmer was sworn in as the state’s Information Commissioner on Thursday at a ceremony held at Lok Bhawan in Gangtok.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur administered the oath of office to Gajmer.

Gajmer had served as Principal Director-cum-Secretary of the Horticulture Department before retiring from the state government on November 30, 2025.

The post of State Information Commissioner had remained vacant since Kuber Bhandari was appointed State Chief Information Commissioner on May 7 this year.

Congratulating Gajmer on his appointment, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said his administrative experience and commitment would contribute to strengthening transparency, accountability and citizens’ right to information in the state.

In a social media post, Tamang wished Gajmer a successful tenure and expressed hope that he would continue to serve the people of Sikkim with dedication.