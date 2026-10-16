Sikkim will facilitate the offline issuance of Inner Line Permits (ILPs) to foreign tourists holding valid visas, following discussions between the Travel Agents’ Association of Sikkim (TAAS) and the state’s Chief Secretary, the association said.

A TAAS delegation led by its president, Phumpi Bhutia, met the Chief Secretary to highlight difficulties faced by tour operators in obtaining permits for foreign nationals.

According to the association, the Chief Secretary instructed the Secretary of the Tourism Department to facilitate offline issuance of ILPs to foreign nationals with valid visas. In a separate communication to its members, TAAS said permits would be issued on the basis of valid passports and visas until further notice.

The Chief Secretary also informed the delegation that an office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) is being set up in Gangtok. The facility is expected to simplify the process of obtaining ILPs and other permits for foreign nationals visiting the state.

The meeting followed a letter from TAAS highlighting problems with the e-FRRO portal, ambiguity surrounding Protected Area Permit (PAP) and Restricted Area Permit (RAP) requirements, and delays faced by tourists arriving at Bagdogra Airport without prior permit approval.

The association had sought provisions for offline applications, advance applications through registered tour operators, and an official circular clarifying permit requirements for foreign visitors.

TAAS welcomed the response from the Chief Secretary, expressing hope that the measures would streamline permit procedures and ease operational difficulties for tour operators.

The proposed changes are expected to address a key administrative hurdle for foreign tourists visiting Sikkim, though the association said the offline issuance arrangement would remain in place until further notice.

