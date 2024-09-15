The Sikkim government will build a parking lot with occupancy for 1,000 tourist vehicles at Nathu La at the India-China border, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said.

CM Tamang said that the scenic Ganesh Tok on the outskirts of Gangtok will be developed as a tourist spot with various amenities such as restaurants and banquet halls, among others.

"We propose to construct a parking facility at Nathula to accommodate 1,000 vehicles to boost tourism," Tamang posted on his Facebook handle.

A high-level meeting was held at the chief minister's official residence at Mintokgang in the presence of Chief Secretary V.B Pathak, ACS (Home Department) R.Telang and HODs & officials of Tourism Department, Building & Housing Department, Social Welfare Department, Rural Development Department, and Land Revenue Department at Mintokgang.

1. Infrastructure Development at Nathula: The project aims to boost tourism at Nathula and construct parking facility to accommodate 1000 vehicles and other facilities.

2. Development of Iconic Tourist Centre to Global Scale: Ganesh Tok will be transformed into a global tourist hub with stunning viewpoints, local vendor spaces, dining options, a restaurant, and a banquet hall. It will also feature areas for events. The centre will highlight Sikkim's unique artwork and culture, with a design that reflects the region's topography and ecology, aiming to attract international visitors.

3. Kanchendzonga State of the Art Convention Centre at Namli: This new convention centre in Namli will featureguest houses for VVIPs, VIPs and other guests, modern conference rooms, auditoriums, restaurants, sports complex and a wedding hall, aimed at supporting official and cultural events and enhancing local tourism.

4. 500-Bedded Hostel for Working Women in Gangtok: A 500-bedded hostel will provide safe, affordable accommodation for working women in Gangtok, including secure housing, common areas, and which will be operated by women.

5. Mukhyamantri Punarvaas Awas Yojana: This scheme focuses on housing and resettlement, likely for displaced individuals or those affected by floods on October 3rd and4th, 2023.

CM Tamanag stated, "Each of these projects reflects a commitment to improving infrastructure, enhancing tourism, supporting working women, and addressing housing needs, all contributing to the region's development and overall quality of life for its residents."

Furthermore, he said that he suggested integrating Sikkimese aesthetics and design principles into the projects. "I also emphasized the importance of incorporating local cultural elements and traditional motifs to align with the region's heritage and enhance its identity," he said.