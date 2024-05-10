Sikkim for the first time is all set to make cinematic history as "Tara: The Lost Star" gets ready for its premiere market screening at the renowned prestigious Cannes International Film Festival 2024. The film is Directed by Samten Bhutia and produced by Sabitri Chettri, under the banner of SaDa Productions in association with Passang Mintok Films marks a significant milestone for the region.

With its compelling narrative, "Tara: The Lost Star" is a feature film in Nepali Language which offers a window into the beliefs of Himalayas and Sikkim's vibrant culture. Its a Social Drama film, Starring Shyama Shree Sherpa and Kiran Dahal, with the primary cast Deoraj Sherpa, Loonibha Tuladhar, Shashikala Pradhan, Sushmita Bhujel, Basant Sharma, Anand Gurung and Timothy Rai.

Its selection for market Screening at “Marché Du Film, Cannes de Festival2024” highlights the growing acclaim of regional cinema worldwide.

This achievement celebrates the talent and perseverance of the talent from the Himalayas. As the excitement builds for its Cannes debut, "Tara: The Lost Star" promises to shine a spotlight on Sikkim's burgeoning film industry like never before.