Sikkim to enforce month-long ban on animal slaughter during sacred Tibetan lunar month

Sikkim will impose a complete ban on animal slaughter from February 18 to March 18, 2026, marking Dawa Dhangpo—the first and most auspicious month of the Tibetan lunar calendar. The period begins with Losar, the Tibetan New Year, and is regarded as a sacred time dedicated to prayer, reflection, and non-violence in the state’s Buddhist tradition.

The month-long prohibition has been notified by the state’s Ecclesiastical Affairs Department and will apply to the slaughter of all animals, including poultry, livestock, and fish, across the Himalayan state. Authorities have clarified that while meat shops will remain closed during designated holy days, regulated sale of pre-slaughtered imported meat may be permitted only in unavoidable circumstances.

The decision has received strong backing from the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC), which represents the indigenous Bhutia and Lepcha communities. SIBLAC Convenor Tseten Tashi Bhutia described the observance as a continuation of a centuries-old tradition practiced during the reign of the Chogyals—the Buddhist priest-kings who ruled Sikkim for over 300 years.

Sikkim’s Buddhist heritage dates back to the 17th century with the establishment of the Namgyal dynasty. Historical records indicate that the Chogyals routinely enforced restrictions on hunting, fishing, and slaughter during sacred periods as a mark of reverence for all living beings. The practice continued even after Sikkim’s merger with India in 1975, with the Ecclesiastical Affairs Department issuing annual notifications for major religious observances.

Last year, the ban was observed for 15 days during a “holy fortnight.” This year’s extension to the entire first lunar month underscores the growing spiritual significance accorded to Dawa Dhangpo, when acts of virtue are believed to yield multiplied merit.

Religious Activities to Intensify

Religious activities are expected to intensify across Sikkim’s 111 monasteries during the sacred month. Special pujas, butter lamp offerings, chanting ceremonies, and community prayers will be organised for the welfare of all living beings. Similar traditions are observed in neighbouring Bhutan and parts of Tibet, where many devotees abstain from meat during the first lunar month.

As Losar approaches, monasteries and households across Gangtok, Pakyong, Rongli, Rangpo, and other towns are preparing for celebrations and vegetarian community feasts.

Local administration, police, and municipal bodies have already begun inspections to ensure compliance. While violations may attract fines and legal action, authorities emphasise that the observance largely depends on voluntary public cooperation—a hallmark of Sikkim’s interfaith harmony.

According to the 2011 Census, Hindus constitute 57.8% of Sikkim’s population, Buddhists 27.4%, Christians 9.9%, with the rest belonging to smaller religious groups. Despite the diversity, communities in the state have traditionally respected and supported such cultural practices collectively.

The ban is expected to temporarily impact meat sellers and butchers in markets such as Gangtok’s Lal Bazaar and other town centres. Vendors typically adapt by selling eggs, dairy products, or packaged foods during the period. In previous years, only isolated instances of violations were reported, with swift administrative action taken.

Animal welfare groups have welcomed the move, noting that even a temporary halt in slaughter aligns with Sikkim’s broader environmental ethos. Recognised for its organic farming policies and eco-tourism initiatives, the state continues to position itself as a model of sustainable and culturally rooted governance.