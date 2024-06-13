Sikkim will be holding two by-elections following the resignation of Krishna Kumari Rai, the spouse of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, from her position as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the 11-Namchi-Singithang Constituency. The resignation was confirmed by a press release from the office of the Hon'ble Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

The official statement reads, "The Hon'ble Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Smt. Krishna Kumari Rai, Hon'ble Member, Sikkim Legislative Assembly from 11-Namchi-Singhithang Assembly Constituency with effect from 13 June 2024." This announcement indicates that the 11-Namchi-Singithang Assembly Constituency stands vacant from the afternoon of 13 June 2024.

In addition to this vacancy, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who has won from two constituencies—Soreng and Rhenock will be vacating one of these seats as per the ECI guidelines. This action will result in the need for a by-election in both the vacated seat by Krishna Kumari Rai and the seat to be vacated by Chief Minister Tamang.

The dates for these by-elections have not yet been announced. The upcoming by-elections are expected to be closely watched, as they will determine the new representatives for these key constituencies in Sikkim.