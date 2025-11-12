Sikkim to host 13th International Tourism Mart, spotlight on sustainable growth in North East

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, will host the 13th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the North Eastern Region from November 13-16, in Gangtok, Sikkim. The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu among the key dignitaries. Tourism Ministers from all North Eastern States and senior government officials are also set to attend.

A flagship annual initiative of the Ministry of Tourism, ITM aims to promote the North East as a key destination for eco-tourism, adventure, culture, and wellness. The event highlights the government’s continued efforts to integrate the region—often referred to as the “Ashta Lakshmi” of India—into the country’s broader tourism narrative, emphasising sustainable and inclusive development.

Gangtok’s selection as the host city carries particular importance. Sikkim has been recognised nationally and internationally for its model of sustainable tourism and organic practices. The state’s success in balancing conservation, community participation, and tourism aligns with the Ministry’s ‘Travel for Life’ initiative, focused on responsible and environmentally conscious travel.

This year’s Mart will see participation from 19 countries, including Spain, Thailand, France, Russia, Germany, and Vietnam. The gathering will feature 39 international tour operators, 50 domestic buyers, 91 domestic sellers, 20 domestic influencers, and 5 international influencers, alongside representatives from the travel media.

A series of B2B meetings, panel discussions, and product presentations are planned, addressing key themes such as cinematic tourism, digital innovation, homestays, youth entrepreneurship, adventure travel, and sustainability. Cultural performances from across the North East will showcase the region’s artistic and traditional diversity.

Delegates will also visit major sites in and around Gangtok, including Rumtek Monastery, Do Drul Chorten, and the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology. Post-event familiarisation tours will be organised across the North Eastern States, giving participants an immersive experience of the region’s natural beauty and heritage.

The 13th International Tourism Mart underscores the government’s vision to position the North East as a global tourism hub. With Sikkim’s blend of serenity, culture, and environmental leadership, the event aims to strengthen India’s image as a destination for sustainable, experience-driven travel.