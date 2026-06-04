Sikkim to host first International Agro Tourism Festival from June 13-15

Sikkim is set to host its first-ever International Agro Tourism Festival from June 13 to 15, 2026, bringing together participants from India, Nepal and Bhutan in a celebration of agriculture, tourism and cultural exchange.

The three-day festival will be held across three districts and three constituencies of Sikkim, highlighting the state's growing agro-tourism potential and rich rural heritage.

The event is being organised by the Tourist Development Societies of Rhenock Constituency, Martam-Rumtek Constituency and Temi-Tarku Constituency.

According to organisers, the festival aims to promote sustainable tourism, strengthen cross-border cultural ties and create new opportunities for local farmers, entrepreneurs and tourism stakeholders. Delegates, agricultural experts, tourism professionals and cultural groups from the three participating countries are expected to attend.

The festival will feature agro-tourism exhibitions, cultural performances, traditional cuisine, farm-based experiences and interactive discussions on rural tourism development.

Organisers believe the event will serve as a landmark initiative for Sikkim's tourism sector, showcasing the state's agricultural strengths while encouraging community-based tourism and international collaboration in the Himalayan region.