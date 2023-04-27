The Civil 20 (C20) India 2023 Working Group on Sustainable and Resilient Communities - Climate, Environment and Net Zero Targets is all set to launch the Sustainability and Resilient Communities Conclave in Gangtok, the capital city of the state of Sikkim. The two-day event, scheduled for April 29-30, 2023, is being organized by Amrita University (Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham) in collaboration with the Government of Sikkim. The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department are representing the State government as co-organizers for the conclave.

At a press conference held in a local hotel in Gangtok, C20 India Working Group Coordinator and Provost, Amrita University, Dr. Maneesha Sudheer, and Secretary, Land Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Sikkim, Anil Raj Rai, announced the event. They were joined by Additional Secretary, LRDM, Rajiv Roka, and Associate Director, Amrita University, G.C. Khanal.

Dr. Sudheer explained that the C20 India 2023 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 that provides a platform for Civil Society Organizations (CSO) around the world to voice their aspirations to the world leaders at the G20’s 2023 Summit in India. The C20 India 2023 Working Group on Sustainable and Resilient Communities – Climate, Environment and Net Zero Targets is one of the 14 Working Groups that have been formed under C20 India 2023, she added.

The C20 conclave is a major event under India’s G20 Presidency that aims to bring out extensive dialogue and engagement with Civil Society Organizations, policymakers, representatives from government and non-governmental agencies, and academicians from around the world to understand existing global policies related to the Sustainability and Resilient Communities and to further identify gaps and come up with innovative solutions which will then be presented to the G20 nations at the summit in September 2023, Dr. Sudheer said.

The conference will focus on Climate Resilience & Social Justice, Environment Sustainability, Net-Zero Emission Management and Compassion Driven Approaches, and aims to bring together CSOs from around the world to deliberate on these themes. The policy deliberations among a multitude of stakeholders will bring out the recommendations to be provided to the G20 leadership team, she added.

Anil Raj Rai, Secretary, LRDM, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang and the State government for hosting the C20 conclave in the State and thanked Amrita University for choosing the State capital Gangtok for the event. The conclave will open an opportunity for the State to showcase its sustainable and resilient practices in the G20 map, he added.

The event is expected to attract 200 attendees from 22 nations, with many more attendees joining the conclave via online mode. The conclave will feature training sessions on Sustainable Development & Climate Resilience and Energy Sustainability & Net Zero Targets, which will be largely participated by teachers and students from various schools and colleges.

The inaugural ceremony on April 29 will be graced by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang as the chief guest, along with Minister for Land Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Sikkim, Kunga Nima Lepcha, Ambassador, Uganda, His Excellency AmbJoyce Kikafunda, C20 Principal Coordinator, Amb. Vijay Nambiar, and President, Amrita University and Troika Member, C20, Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri.