Sikkim is set to mark a historic milestone in 2025 as the Himalayan state celebrates 50 years of its statehood. To commemorate the occasion, the Press Club of Sikkim (PCS) will host a landmark event titled ‘Sikkim@50: Golden Jubilee Conclave’ on May 13, 2025, at Adampul, Gangtok.

Organized with the support of the Government of Sikkim and the State Information & Public Relations Department, the one-day conclave is poised to serve as a national platform reflecting on five decades of democratic progress, development, and regional significance.

The official logo for the event was unveiled by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, who also serves as the chief patron of the conclave’s organizing committee. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Rabong on April 16, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the conclave in shaping discussions around Sikkim’s future.

The conclave aims to take a comprehensive look at Sikkim’s political and developmental journey since becoming India’s 22nd state in 1975. The event will feature three high-level panel discussions, where leading policymakers, strategic thinkers, and industry experts will engage on topics ranging from infrastructure, national security, environmental sustainability, to economic transformation.

Key themes will include Sikkim’s strategic role as a border state, its evolving relevance in India’s national security framework, and its growing importance in regional connectivity and development. With its eco-sensitive terrain and geopolitical positioning, Sikkim has increasingly played a critical role in India's northeastern strategy.

The conclave will also explore investment opportunities in the state. Sikkim’s reputation for organic farming, green energy, sustainable tourism, and film production will be showcased as areas ripe for both domestic and international investment.

As the state steps into its next chapter, the Sikkim@50 conclave is expected to initiate meaningful dialogue on how the state can balance growth with sustainability, while reinforcing its unique position in India's socio-political and environmental landscape.