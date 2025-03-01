The Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan 2025 will take place on March 3 and 4 at Namchi district's Town Hall, bringing together artists from across the state to celebrate and promote Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage.

The event, organised by VOICE, a social organisation, with support from the SKM Cultural Wing, aims to provide a platform for artists, performers, and cultural enthusiasts to showcase their talents and discuss ways to preserve and promote Sikkim’s artistic traditions.

The event will feature artistic performances, panel discussions, and an awards ceremony to recognise outstanding contributions to Sikkim’s arts and culture.

In preparation for the event, a high-level meeting was recently held at the VOICE office in Plaza, Namchi. Key organisers, including members of VOICE and the SKM Cultural Wing, participated in the discussions to finalize logistical and operational details.

The meeting focused on ensuring a well-organized and impactful celebration of Sikkim’s cultural legacy.

All artists and cultural enthusiasts are invited to be part of this historic gathering, which seeks to honor and uplift the artistic community of Sikkim.