Sikkim will host a week-long adventure tourism festival from November 1 to 7, featuring more than 20 activities across all six districts, with the state government aiming to promote adventure sports, nature-based tourism and local livelihood opportunities.

The Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026 will be centred at Linkhim Tar in Namchi district and feature activities such as paragliding, river rafting, ziplining, hot-air ballooning, mountain biking, trekking and birdwatching, officials said during a technical briefing on Tuesday.

Additional Director of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Tenzing Gelay, said the festival was the first of its kind in the state and was intended to attract tourists while showcasing Sikkim's diverse outdoor experiences.

Kazi Sherpa, Additional Director and Principal of the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism, said Linkhim Tar would serve as the main hub, while trekking expeditions and nature-based activities would be organised at locations across the state.

Mountain biking expedition, trekking and paragliding among key attractions

Paragliding will be one of the major attractions of the festival. Deputy Director Manoj Chettri said participating team members had undergone training and were registered under Sikkim INSPIRES. Participants registering for the activity will also receive insurance coverage, he said.

The festival will also feature the second edition of the Tour de Sikkim, a six-day, five-night mountain biking expedition covering approximately 253 km along the historic Silk Route. The route will reach an altitude of around 4,279 metres, officials said.

Deputy Director Brinda Mohan Subba said bicycles would be available for rent at nominal rates to encourage participation in the mountain biking events.

The trekking programme will include the Heart of Sikkim Trek and the Dzongri-Singalila Round Trek, offering participants opportunities to explore the state's mountainous terrain.

Birdwatching activities are also planned in East and West Sikkim. The routes will cover the Rongli-Lungthu-Zuluk-Pangolakha landscape in East Sikkim and the Pelling-Khecheopalri-Khangchendzonga landscape in West Sikkim. Officials said the activities would focus on conservation awareness and nature-based tourism.

Gangtok Adventure Relay, online bookings planned

The festival will also include the Gangtok Adventure Relay, for which the participation fee has been fixed at Rs 7,500 per person, Under Secretary Namgyal Lepcha said.

Assistant Director Shrijana Pradhan said registrations and ticket bookings would be available through the festival's official website and designated offline channels. An offline ticket counter will also be set up at MG Marg in Gangtok to provide information and facilitate ticket purchases for eligible activities.

Participants have been advised to check the official website for activity schedules, fees, eligibility requirements and safety guidelines.

Officials said the activities would be conducted under designated operational and safety protocols, with trained personnel and certified operators wherever applicable.

The festival is aimed at promoting sustainable tourism, encouraging local participation and creating livelihood opportunities while expanding Sikkim's profile as a destination for adventure sports and nature-based travel.