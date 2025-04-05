Top women cricketers from six northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim — will compete in the 2nd NECDC Senior Women’s Inter-State Tournament at the Sikkim Cricket Ground in Mining, Rangpo, from April 7.

Organised by the North East Cricket Development Council (NECDC), the tournament will be held in a league-cum-knockout format, with the six teams divided into two groups.

Group A consists of Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya, while Group B includes Sikkim, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled on April 10, with the grand finale set for April 12.

This marks the first time that the Sikkim Cricket Association is hosting the prestigious regional event. The inaugural edition, held in Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya, had ended with Sikkim and Nagaland declared joint champions.

Speaking about the event, Sikkim Cricket Association President Tika Subba said, “We are proud to host the 2nd edition of the NECDC Senior Women’s Inter-State Tournament. This tournament not only strengthens the spirit of regional camaraderie but also furthers our collective vision of developing women’s cricket in the North East.”

The tournament will kick off with two matches on the opening day — Nagaland vs Mizoram at 8:30 am, followed by Sikkim vs Manipur at 12:30 pm.