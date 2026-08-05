Sikkim to launch AI-powered single-window permit system for Nathula, North Sikkim travel

The Sikkim government is set to introduce an AI-powered single-window online permit system to streamline the issuance of travel passes for restricted and protected tourist destinations, including Nathula Pass and North Sikkim, as part of its efforts to modernise tourism administration and improve visitor management.

The proposed digital platform was presented during a stakeholders' meeting organised by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department under the Sikkim Inspires initiative at Paryatan Bhawan. The consultation brought together representatives of line departments, tourism organisations and drivers' associations to discuss the implementation of the new system and gather stakeholder feedback.

The meeting was chaired by Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister T.T. Bhutia and attended by MLA and Advisor Sudesh Kumar Subba, Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Lukendra Rasaily, Commissioner-cum-Secretary Raj Kumar Yadav, IG Checkpost Hari Chettri and other senior officials.

Addressing the meeting, Bhutia said the AI-enabled platform has been designed to simplify permit issuance while strengthening regulatory oversight. He said the portal has been geofenced within Sikkim using restricted IP access, allowing only Sikkim-registered travel agencies to generate travel permits and preventing unauthorised permit generation from outside the state.

Officials said the system incorporates flexible vehicle allocation, enabling local transport operators to deploy suitable vehicles based on prevailing weather and terrain conditions. An integrated notification mechanism will also require tourists to complete payments to local operators before permit clearances are issued.

The department has additionally standardised conservation and garbage collection fees in consultation with local committees to eliminate multiple charges along travel routes. Infrastructure improvements have also been undertaken at Nathula Pass, including expanded parking facilities, new stairways and escalators to improve visitor movement and reduce congestion.

During the meeting, Commissioner-cum-Secretary Raj Kumar Yadav made a detailed presentation on the digital platform, outlining permit categories, eligibility norms, user access protocols, integrated online payment facilities and application tracking features. He also explained the workflow for permit approval, issuance procedures, system synchronisation, vehicle arrival management, check-post processing and exit verification.

The presentation also included revised rate charts for major tourist destinations such as Nathula, Baba Mandir, Doklam, Lachung, Lachen, Yumthang and Gurudongmar, along with updated regulatory guidelines and monitoring mechanisms aimed at preventing misuse of the system.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Secretary Hondala Gyaltsen said the initiative was developed in response to long-standing demands from tourism stakeholders to replace the existing system of obtaining permits from multiple offices. She said the proposal received formal approval during a departmental coordination meeting chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in November 2025.

Representatives of travel agencies, transport operators and police personnel welcomed the initiative during the interactive session and offered suggestions for its effective implementation. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Joint Director (Permit Cell) Sonam Rinchen.