Sikkim might soon be adding a new adventure sport to its offerings — bungee jumping as a team of experts recently visited the iconic Singshore Bridge in West Sikkim to assess its suitability for the high-adrenaline activity.

According to sources, the experts inspected the site and are now discussing the project with Manoj Chettri, the Deputy Director of the Tourism Department.

The team is carefully studying whether bungee jumping can be done safely from the bridge. They are also planning to conduct trial jumps soon. If the trials go well, Singshore Bridge could become a major attraction for adventure lovers.

Singshore Bridge is one of the most famous landmarks in Sikkim. It is 100 meters high and 240 meters long, making it the highest bridge in Sikkim and the second-highest suspension bridge in Asia. The breathtaking views of deep valleys and lush green hills make it an ideal spot for adventure activities.

If bungee jumping is introduced, it could bring more tourists to Sikkim and boost local businesses. Adventure sports have become popular among young travelers and many people visit places like Rishikesh and Goa for such activities. With Singshore Bridge offering bungee jumping, Sikkim could also become a top destination for thrill-seekers.