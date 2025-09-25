Sikkim to open Doka-La and Cho-La for domestic tourists from October 1

In a major boost to adventure tourism, the Government of Sikkim has announced that the high-altitude passes of Doka-La and Cho-La will officially open to domestic tourists from October 1, 2025.

The initiative aims to promote tourism while supporting sustainable livelihoods in border areas, with strict guidelines in place to balance tourism and environmental preservation.

Only Indian citizens with valid voter IDs will be permitted to visit these scenic destinations. Tourists must obtain permits through registered tour operators under the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department. The permit fee of Rs. 1,120 per person includes entry to wildlife sanctuaries and contributions to the Tsomgo Pokhari Sangrakshan Samiti. Visitors with official permits from the Home Department will be exempt from fees.

To ensure authentic local experiences, permits will only be issued upon confirmation of a mandatory one-night homestay at designated Silk Route points including Kupup, Gnathang, Zuluk, and Padamchen.

Given the challenging terrain, only vehicles with engine capacity of 1,400 cc and above will be allowed, while private vehicles remain prohibited. A maximum of 25 tourist vehicles and 25 bikers per day will be permitted for each pass. Tour operators have fixed packages at Rs. 12,000 for two days with category Z vehicles and Rs. 11,000 with category J vehicles.

Security and monitoring will be jointly handled by the Sikkim Police, the Army’s 17 Mountain Division, and the Tourism Department. Police escorts will accompany groups from Kupup to Doka-La and from Cho-La diversion points to Cho-La to ensure safety.

Departure timings will be staggered to avoid congestion: from Tsomgo to Cho-La at 10 am and 11 am, and from Kupup to Doka-La at 9 am and 10 am the following day.

Tourists are strictly advised to maintain cleanliness. All vehicles must carry garbage bags, and littering is banned. Monthly reports on tourist numbers and vehicle movement will be submitted by the Tourism Department to the Home Department for oversight.

With its blend of strict regulation, local involvement, and environmental safeguards, the opening of Doka-La and Cho-La is expected to become a milestone in Sikkim’s sustainable tourism policy.