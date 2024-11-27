Sikkim will allow tourists to visit various Himalayan destinations of the Mangan district, including Yumthang, Dikchu, Lachung and the Guru Dongmar Lake, in a staggered manner from December 1, a senior government official announced on November 27.

Tourism activities were suspended in the district five months ago after heavy rainfall caused severe landslides, damaging various roads and bridges along the North Sikkim Highway.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Principal Secretary CS Rao said, "After examining the current situation and road conditions in Mangan district, it has been decided to allow tourists in a staggered manner."

He said the district administration will work out the modalities for facilitating the movement of the tourists from December 1.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has been restoring roads in the district on war footing, officials said.