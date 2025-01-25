Sikkim artistes will grace the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, on January 26 with captivating performances of the state’s traditional dances.

The dance forms - Singhi Chham and Tamang Selo - will be presented as part of the cultural event following the parade.

The Singhi Chham, also known as the Snow Lion Dance, will be performed by artistes from the Culture Department of Sikkim. This unique dance symbolises the snow lion, an important cultural emblem of the state and is renowned for its vibrant costumes and rhythmic movements.

Moreover, empaneled artistes from Taal Music, Namchi, and Sukhim United Dance Academy, Soreng, will present the lively Tamang Selo dance. Known for its energetic steps and melodious tunes, Tamang Selo reflects the vibrant cultural identity of Sikkim’s Tamang community.

These performances were specially invited by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.