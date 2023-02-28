Sikkim to showcase organic farming, industrialization of Sikkim, and tourism during G20 meetings scheduled to be held from 16th and 19th March said Chief Secretary VB Pathak.

The government has planned for topical discussion on the mentioned three topics as informed by Chief Secretary VB Pathak during the curtain raiser event.

India assumes the Presidency of the G20 for one year from 1st December 2022 to 30th November 2023, it will host over 200 meetings across the country.

Also Read: Identity of Sikkimese people intact: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises 19 countries and the European Union. Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

During the course of the G20 Presidency, India will host 215 odd meetings of various groups of G20 in 56 cities across the country.

It is a matter of great pride and honour that the State of Sikkim has been selected to host two meetings as part of India's G20 Presidency, during the month of March 2023 – the Business (B20) on 16th March 2023 and Startup 20 on 18th and 19th March 2023. These meetings will be attended by around 80 delegates from G20 countries. In fact, Sikkim is the only northeastern state to be selected to host two separate events under India’s G20 Presidency.



The B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community and among the most prominent Engagement Groups of G20.

Secretary Pathak shared "for Sikkim, the B20 will offer a huge opportunity to highlight the economic potential and pave the way for partnerships with business communities from G20 countries. Known for its incredible natural beauty and strategic location, Sikkim offers a wide range of opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in Tourism, Hospitality, Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals. It is a rare forum where we can collectively present our economic strengths to the esteemed delegates from the G20 countries.

Likewise, Startup 20 will provide a platform for Startups in Sikkim to take their endeavours to the next level. Over the past few years, Sikkim has witnessed a visible shift in the mindset of the youth, and thus a rise in the startup culture. The two-day Startup 20 engagement will provide ample opportunities for the youth of Sikkim to pitch their products as well as gain insights from the illustrious delegation.

Secretary in his concluding remark said the two events to be held in Sikkim under India’s G20 Presidency further add to the pride and honour of the State and provide us with a reason to celebrate its uniqueness. Support, cooperation and participation are solicited from individuals, groups and organizations to leave a lasting impression among the esteemed delegates of the G20 nations through our warmth and hospitable nature and clean environment. Let us strive to live up to the theme of India’s G20 Presidency – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

