Sikkim is set to gain from two major tourism infrastructure projects, part of the Government of India’s Rs 3295 crore initiative to improve tourist destinations across 23 states. These projects, funded under the Scheme of Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), aim to boost tourism by developing world-class facilities and promoting local culture.

One key project, located in South Sikkim, focuses on the development of a Skywalk at Bhaleydunga, Yangang, Namchi. With a budget of Rs 97.37 crore, the 240-metre-long glass-bottom Skywalk will be situated at an altitude of 3,200 meters. It will be accessible via a 3.5-kilometre ropeway, offering visitors panoramic views of the surrounding Maenam Wildlife Sanctuary and the Bhaleydunga Peak.

The development will include a funicular, supporting facilities, and create 61 local jobs. This initiative aims to position Sikkim as an eco-tourism hub.

The second project at Nathula Pass, a vital point on the India-China border, will receive Rs 68.19 crore for the enhancement of infrastructure. The project aims to ease congestion and improve the tourist experience by adding parking spaces, tourist information centres, and recreational amenities. This development will provide approximately 30 local jobs and support the growing number of visitors to the region.

These investments are expected to stimulate Sikkim's tourism sector, enhance its appeal as an eco-tourism destination, and create sustainable economic opportunities for local communities.