Sikkim to set up FIFA fan park in Gangtok for Spain–Argentina final

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced the setting up of a special Fan Park at MG Marg in Gangtok for the live screening of the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, scheduled for the early hours of July 20.

The match will kick off at 12.30 am, with football fans expected to gather at the city's iconic promenade to watch the title clash on a giant LED screen. The third-place playoff, which will be played tonight ahead of the final, will determine the tournament's bronze medallists.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Tamang said restaurants, bakeries and eateries at MG Marg would be allowed to remain open until 3.30 am on July 20. The relaxation will be subject to compliance with all applicable laws, safety regulations and public order requirements.

He also directed the Police Department and other concerned authorities to make necessary arrangements for security, traffic regulation and crowd management to ensure the event is conducted smoothly.

Calling football a sport that brings people together, the Chief Minister said Sikkim has long been recognised for its strong football culture and urged residents to celebrate the occasion responsibly.