Sikkim to set up second 'digital nomad village' at Soreng's Gumpa Dara

After rolling out India’s first digital nomad village at Yakten in Pakyong district earlier this year, Sikkim is now preparing to launch a second hub for remote workers at Gumpa Dara in Soreng district, officials said on Saturday.

A review meeting on the project was held on September 5, at the Soreng District Administrative Centre, chaired by Additional District Collector D.R. Bista. The initiative is part of the state’s ‘Nomad Sikkim’ programme, designed to blend tourism, digital connectivity and sustainable local development.

The Yakten model — developed by Pakyong district administration in partnership with the NGO Sarvahitey — has already begun hosting digital professionals from across India. It offers high-speed wi-fi, eco-friendly infrastructure and upgraded homestays, allowing visitors to work remotely while immersing themselves in village life and supporting the local economy.

Building on this success, the proposed Gumpa Dara village will feature co-working hubs, reliable internet, eco-friendly pathways and community-driven cultural activities. ADC Bista pointed to Soreng’s strengths — including views of Mt. Kanchenjunga, trekking trails, monasteries and homestay culture — as natural draws for remote workers and tourists alike.

“This project will not only diversify the local economy but also create jobs and strengthen sustainable tourism,” he said.

At the meeting, District Information Centre general manager Anula Gurung assured support under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to help entrepreneurs benefit from the initiative. Representatives from multiple departments, banks and local organisations also pledged cooperation.

With Yakten already operational, the upcoming Gumpa Dara digital nomad village is expected to further reinforce Sikkim’s vision of eco-friendly, inclusive and digitally connected growth.