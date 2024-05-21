Principal Secretary, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department C S Rao held a meeting to discuss and highlight the complaint received from CP- GRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System), on May 21.

In his address, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, C S Rao, stated that the meeting primarily focused on the need to monitor and prevent the overcharging of fares for tourists visiting the state. He emphasized the importance of strengthening the department's grievance cell and releasing helpline numbers for immediate assistance and issue resolution.

Rao also highlighted the need for Tourism Department to review the rates charged by tour operators and travel agencies. He ensured that the rate charts should be strictly followed, and urged tour and travel companies to avoid overpricing their services for tourists visiting the state.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance travelling with registered tour operators sanctioned by the government for their travels, ensuring adherence to safety standards and quality service before making travel arrangements.

Principal Chief Engineer, Neeraj Pradhan, in his address, highlighted the department's initiative to establish a redressal cell at Nathula, serving as a facilitation centre, which will be operated by the department. He also highlighted the ongoing efforts of the engineering cell to implement projects aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists and enhancing their overall experience in the state.

Additional Secretary, Bandana Chettri, during her address, emphasized the importance of utilizing the department's official website to avoid any inconvenience. Additionally, she urged the tourists to book tours exclusively through registered travel agencies and to verify the authenticity of these agencies, they can visit www.sikkimtourism.gov.in.

In his address, Sonam Rinchen Bhutia, Deputy Director, Permit Cell, advised tourists to obtain permits through local travel agencies at least one day in advance to avoid inconvenience. He also emphasized the importance of acclimatizing to higher altitudes and proceeding only with a valid permit.

Additionally, representatives from the concerned authority emphasized the importance for all relevant agencies to adhere to the rules and regulations to prevent inconvenience to tourists. They stressed the need to prioritize tourist safety and ensure that services provided benefit them, while avoiding overpricing, to ensure that tourists have a seamless experience during their visit.

Also present were Principal Chief Engineer, Neeraj Pradhan; Additional Secretary, Bandana Chettri; Deputy Secretary, Chunkula Bhutia; Deputy Director Permit Cell, Sonam Rinchen Bhutia; President of TAAS Sonam Norgay Lachungpa; General Secretary TAAS, Ramesh Basnett; President ASTHA Suman Chettri; President ASHWA, Narayan Dawari; President SUTO, Ganesh Shivakoty, among others.