The Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department issued a crucial advisory for tourists planning to visit the state.

Due to a surge in complaints regarding fraudulent online travel agencies, the department has urged travelers to verify the authenticity of travel agencies before booking tours online.

The advisory recommends that tourists book their tours exclusively through travel agencies registered with the Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department. This precaution is to ensure the safety and satisfaction of visitors, mitigating the risk of falling victim to scams.

The department emphasises the importance of this measure to avoid complications and ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience while exploring the scenic beauty of Sikkim.

In its advisory, the department wrote, “Tourists visiting Sikkim are hereby advised that while booking tours online, they may kindly check the authenticity of travel agencies they are booking with, as the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim has been receiving many complaints against online travel agencies that are operating fraudulently.”

The advisory advised that tours be booked with registered agencies to avoid complications. “Further, it is advised that tours to Sikkim may be booked only through travel agencies registered with Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim to avoid such complications. The names of registered travel agents are available in the Departmental website www.sikkimtourism.gov.in,” it read.