Sikkim Tourism Department launches e-office system to improve transparency and efficiency

The Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department on Wednesday, June 24, launched an e-office web application to digitise and streamline the processing of official work, officials said.

The platform was launched by Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Tshering T Bhutia, who said the initiative had been introduced under the direction of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to ensure efficient, transparent and hassle-free public service delivery.

Bhutia said the e-office system would enable real-time tracking and monitoring of proposals once documents are scanned and uploaded to the portal.

"It is a time-saving initiative that enables officials concerned to review proposals and take necessary action digitally," the minister told reporters after the launch.

According to the minister, the platform will connect district tourism offices with the department's head office, helping improve coordination and administrative efficiency.

He added that tourism information centres across the state would also be integrated into the system in the coming days.

Bhutia said the initiative reflects the department's commitment to strengthening digital governance and adapting to evolving technological requirements.

Officials said the move is expected to improve transparency, reduce processing time and enhance the overall efficiency of departmental functioning.