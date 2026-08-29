Sikkim Tourism Department mandates digital registration for hotels, homestays from September 1

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of the Sikkim government has mandated digital processing of registrations for hotels, resorts, homestays and several other tourism services from September 1, 2026.

According to an office order issued by the department, applications for registration of hotels, resorts, bed and breakfasts, service apartments, holiday homes, homestays and restaurants will have to be submitted and processed through the Single Sign-On (SSO) online portal.

The department has also decided to discontinue the Bank Receipt System from September 1 and introduce an online payment gateway through the portal. Officials processing applications will be required to use the online payment system even if an application is submitted physically.

For tourism services that are not yet available on the online system, including travel agents, adventure tour operators, outdoor photographers, tourist guides and cooks, physical submission of applications will continue.

However, the department has also discontinued the Bank Receipt System through SBS Bank for these categories. Payments for such services will instead be made through QR codes with sound boxes. QR payment receipts will be treated as the sole accepted proof of payment.

The order has directed all District Tourism Officers and Tourist Information Centres to ensure strict compliance with the new system and facilitate the transition to digital service delivery and payments.

The department said the move was aimed at simplifying tourism-related services, ensuring smooth implementation of digitalisation and easing business processes for tourism stakeholders in the State.