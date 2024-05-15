A two-day workshop on Tourism Awareness under the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for Gangtok concluded recently.

Organized by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of the Sikkim Government, the workshop was held under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiative.

The event took place in the conference hall of the Tourism & Aviation Department and saw the presence of several officials including Prakash Chhetri, Secretary of the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, and Bandana Chettri, Additional Secretary.

Chhetri expressed his gratitude to the participants and emphasized the importance of tourism as a vital revenue source. He also encouraged the promotion of Rural Tourism for sustainable development.

Two new projects were launched under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 by the Ministry of Tourism - the Gangtok Cultural Village at Namli and the Eco-Wellness Experience at Yuksom Cluster, Gyalshing in Sikkim.

The workshop also included sessions on responsible and sustainable tourism, IT-enabled services, behavioral and communication skills, and adventure tourism.

Participants were given certificates for their active involvement in the workshop. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Yangchen Tongden Lepcha, Project Coordinator of Swadesh Darshan 2.0.