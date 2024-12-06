Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia, on December 6 flagged off mountain biking expedition, 'Tour De Sikkim' with the participation of forty riders from across the country.

Sikkim's tourism and civil aviation department will organise the three-day long expedition in collaboration with the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism (ICHAE), and the Cycling Association of Sikkim.

Wishing the riders a safe journey, minister Bhutia emphasised the health benefits of cycling and encouraged everyone to take in the breathtaking scenery that Sikkim has to offer.

The three-day-long mountain biking expedition will traverse the iconic Silk Route, offering participants breathtaking views and challenging terrains.

The journey will include overnight camping at Gnathang valley on the first day and Rorathang on the second, culminating at MG Marg, Gangtok, on Sunday. The event will cover an impressive distance of nearly 212 km.

The initiative highlights the adventure tourism potential of Sikkim while promoting eco-friendly exploration of the region's rich cultural and natural heritage.

The minister extended his gratitude to the ICHAE team and the tourism department for their joint efforts in organising such a remarkable event.