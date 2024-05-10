In the aftermath of the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) which wreaked havoc across the state, Sikkim witnessed a notable decline in tourist influx, dealing a blow to the state's tourism-dependent economy.

According to data from the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, the domestic tourist inflow plummeted to 41,905 in October 2023, down from 100,174 in September of the same year. Similarly, foreign tourist arrivals saw a dip, with only 3,744 recorded in October compared to 5,912 in the preceding month.

Sikkim faced a severe setback in October 2023 when the GLOF wreaked havoc across the state. The catastrophic event triggered by the rupture of the South Lhonak Lake, led to widespread flooding in several districts, including Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi.

The flooding, compounded by the breach of the Chungthang Hydro-Dam on the Teesta River posed huge challenges to the region's infrastructure and economy.

GLOFs, a consequence of climate change-induced glacier melting, present a pressing threat to Himalayan communities. Sikkim, home to over 300 glacial lakes, is particularly susceptible to such disasters with ten lakes identified as high-risk zones.

However, the proactive measures of the Sikkim government quickly turned the tide. Despite the adversity posed by the natural disaster, concerted efforts were made to restore normalcy and rebuild confidence among tourists. Through extensive rehabilitation and infrastructure enhancement initiatives, the state government successfully revitalized the tourism sector.

As a result of these efforts, Sikkim witnessed a remarkable resurgence in tourist arrivals in the subsequent months. By December 2023, the domestic tourist inflow surged to 113,498, marking a significant recovery from the post-disaster low. Similarly, foreign tourist arrivals rebounded, reaching 10,124 by the end of the year surpassing pre-disaster levels.