Sikkim Tourism receives Award of Excellence at TTF Mumbai for rural, sustainable tourism

Sikkim Tourism received the Award of Excellence for promoting rural and sustainable tourism at the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) Mumbai 2026, recognising the state’s efforts to promote responsible, community-based and environmentally sustainable tourism.

Sikkim participated as a Partner State at TTF Mumbai under the Sikkim INSPIRES initiative from August 20 to 22, providing a platform to showcase the state’s tourism destinations, cultural experiences, rural tourism initiatives, nature-based products and hospitality offerings to visitors and the wider tourism market in Maharashtra.

The Sikkim Tourism pavilion witnessed steady footfall throughout the three-day event, with strong engagement from visitors, travel trade representatives, tourism professionals and other industry stakeholders. Representatives at the pavilion highlighted Sikkim’s tourism products, destinations, accommodation facilities and travel experiences.

The Sikkim Tourism team was led by Dipti Rai, Assistant Director, District Tourism Office, Namchi, and Ruth Rai, Tourist Officer, District Tourism Office, Namchi. More than 15 tourism stakeholders also participated, including representatives of tourism stakeholder associations, Village Tourism Development Committee members from Rabong and Pakyong, representatives of Buddha Park, Ravangla, hotel owners and travel agencies.

According to participating stakeholders, the Mumbai market showed considerable interest in Sikkim as a tourism destination. Several tour packages were reportedly booked during the event, while visitors and business representatives made enquiries about travelling to the state. Stakeholders said the response could help expand tourist arrivals from Mumbai, Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

The event also provided opportunities for Sikkim’s tourism stakeholders to establish new business contacts, strengthen existing trade relationships and explore collaborations with travel agencies, tour operators and tourism partners from Maharashtra and other states.

The Award of Excellence for promoting rural and sustainable tourism further highlights Sikkim’s approach to tourism development, with an emphasis on environmental conservation, community participation and sustainable livelihoods alongside tourism growth.

Participating stakeholders expressed their appreciation to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Tshering T. Bhutia for facilitating the state’s participation at the national tourism forum. They said such platforms help tourism stakeholders from different parts of Sikkim access wider markets, develop business opportunities and strengthen market linkages.

Sikkim’s participation in TTF Mumbai concluded with increased visitor engagement, business enquiries, reported tour bookings and new trade networking opportunities. The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department is expected to use the exposure gained at the event to further strengthen Sikkim’s presence in Maharashtra and other major domestic tourism markets.