In a significant achievement, Sikkim Tourism has been awarded for excellence in eco-tourism at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) held in Kolkata.

This accolade recognizes Sikkim's efforts to promote sustainable tourism, positioning it as a leading ecotourism destination in India.

The award highlights Sikkim's commitment to responsible and environmentally friendly tourism practices, focusing on conservation, sustainability, and community involvement. These initiatives offer tourists a unique and enriching experience amid the state's stunning natural beauty.

This prestigious honor underscores Sikkim's dedication to preserving its natural resources and fostering cultural exchange.

As sustainable travel gains popularity, Sikkim's award-winning eco-tourism efforts set a benchmark for responsible tourism in the region.

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