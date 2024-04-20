Authorities in Sikkim have taken action against the illegal use of dual number plates on a tourist vehicle, leading to the arrest of an individual involved in the matter.

Recently, social media platforms were abuzz with a photograph depicting a tourist vehicle bearing two distinct number plates, sparking widespread astonishment. Now, the individual responsible for this violation has been apprehended.

On April 16, 2024, at approximately 11:51 PM, ASI Nim Dj. Bhutia of the 3rd Mile Police Post, under Sherahang CP/PS, received an inquiry report regarding a vehicle displaying dual number plates—SK-01-Z-1127 and WB-73-G-830 (one number is missing). The vehicle in question, a white Xylo, had garnered attention on social media. During the subsequent investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle is registered under the name of Kumar Lohar, son of Bhakta Bahadur Lohar, residing in Chongaytar, Bhusuk, Sadar, East Sikkim. However, it was reported that Lohar had sold the vehicle to Feroj Ali, 28 years old, son of Satar Ali Monsuni, residing in Tintek Busty, Gangtok, East Sikkim. Despite this transaction, the legal ownership could not be transferred due to an outstanding loan amount.

Subsequently, Feroj Ali, the new owner, affixed dual registration number plates to the vehicle and began using it. On April 16, 2024, while Feroj Ali was driving the vehicle with tourists to Tsangu/New Baba Mandir, one of the registered number plates became detached, revealing the inner West Bengal registration number. This incident was captured by an unidentified individual and circulated on social media.

Further investigation revealed discrepancies between the vehicle's chassis number and its registration certificate, suggesting possible tampering or forgery by Feroj Ali. Additionally, Feroj Ali failed to rectify the vehicle's documents from the Motor Vehicle Division, even after potentially replacing the chassis number, contravening the norms of the Motor Vehicles Act.

As part of the preliminary investigation, all relevant documents and the vehicle itself were seized and handed over by the complainant, who initially confiscated it at Tsangu. The case is currently under investigation.