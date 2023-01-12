The Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) will be installed in luxury tourist vehicles in Sikkim due to the safety aspects and overall benefits of this Central initiative, announced the concerned association on January 12.

“We will be installing the VLTDs in our vehicles. We thank the Transport department for giving a relief period up to March 31 for installing these devices in our vehicles,” said All Sikkim Luxury Vehicles Owners-cum-Drivers Welfare Association president Bhuwan Pradhan expressing their happiness with the move and grateful towards the government.

It may be recalled that a section of luxury taxi owners-cum-drivers of the state had recently opposed the mandatory installation of a Vehicle Location Tracking Device [VLTD] and requested that the government subsidize the cost of the device.

Addressing a press conference on January 11, the president of the association, Bhuwan Pradhan, informed that the Secretary and other officials explained the reasons behind the installation of the VLTD in the vehicles.

“The meeting was fruitful and we come to know that the installation of VLTD is mainly for the protection and women and children and to avoid any unfortunate incidents,” he said.

He added that the VLTD order had originated at the Centre and that the State government had no hand in it. “We would also like to thank the Secretary for understanding our issue by giving relaxation till 31 March and now luxury vehicles can renew their documents without installing VLTD till this deadline is over,” Pradhan further added.

The original order was technical with immediate effect in that luxury taxi vehicles had to have these devices installed at the time of renewing their documents. He also called on everyone not to give the issue a political color.

Likewise, the general secretary of the association Randeep Tamang mentioned that the rate of the installation of VLTD has been fixed by the dealer and not by the department. He informed that the rate of the device was Rs 10,000 and after installation, it goes up to 16,500 and that the dealer was providing a discount of Rs 3000.