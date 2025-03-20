Tourists and travel agencies can now secure permits for Nathula directly from Rongli, a move expected to streamline the process and boost local tourism. The new permit office, located at the Panchayat office in Kishan Bazar, Rongli, was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia and Agriculture Minister Puran Kumar Gurung.

This initiative aligns with the state government’s goal of decentralising permit issuance, reducing travel difficulties, and making the process more accessible. The office will also issue permits for motorcycles travelling on the same route.

Officials believe this step will enhance the tourism experience, ease travel-related challenges, and contribute to the local economy by attracting more visitors. The office is now operational, allowing agencies to apply for domestic tourist permits during regular working hours.

At the inauguration event, Tourism Minister Bhutia described the initiative as a significant milestone in improving Sikkim’s tourism infrastructure. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting rural tourism and announced the establishment of Tourist Information Centres (TICs) across six districts. These centres will provide guidance and assistance to travellers, further enhancing their experience.

Bhutia also highlighted tourism’s role in strengthening Sikkim’s economy and encouraged stakeholders to expand their services. He spoke about ongoing projects under the Sikkim Integrated Service Provision and Innovation for Reviving Economies (INSPIRES) initiative and highlighted upcoming training programs for those interested in tourism-related careers.

Agriculture Minister Puran Kumar Gurung emphasized the importance of rural homestays in driving economic growth in local communities. He urged tourism operators to adhere to tax regulations and promote responsible tourism to maintain Sikkim’s reputation as a top travel destination.

CS Rao, Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, formally announced the beginning of Nathula permit issuance from Rongli, a development expected to significantly enhance tourist access to the region. He also discussed the Tourism Sustainable Development Fee, explaining its purpose and exemptions.

Additional Director of Tourism, Tenzing Gelay, reinforced the government’s focus on grassroots governance and urged tourism stakeholders to collaborate in boosting Sikkim’s tourism potential.

The event concluded with an open forum where tourism operators and other stakeholders shared concerns and suggestions for improving tourism policies and permit-related services.

Key government officials, including Rongli SDM NB Biswakarma, DSP Dawa L Pakhrin of the 3rd Mile Police Checkpost, and Deputy Directors Sonam Rinchen Bhutia and Sushma Pradhan from the Tourism Department, were present at the inauguration. Representatives from various government departments and the tourism sector also attended the event, marking a collective effort to strengthen Sikkim’s tourism industry.