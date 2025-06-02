The first batch of 18 tourist vehicles from Sikkim's Lachung successfully reached Phidang in Lower Dzongu, where they were received by Director General of Police, Akshay Sachdeva.

District Collector of Mangan, Anant Jain, led the convoy to ensure the safe transport of tourists.

The evacuation began this morning, with coordinated efforts from the local administration, police, Army, BRO, ITBP, Forest Department, Lachung Dzumsa, TAAS, SHRA, Drivers’ Associations, other tourism stakeholders, and the local public.

According to the latest update, the tourist convoy includes 284 vehicles, 16 bikes, and 1,678 tourists — 737 males, 561 females, and 380 children — all of whom have crossed the Theng Check Post en route to Phidang.

DC Jain praised the collective efforts of all involved in the operation. He confirmed that all tourists from Lachung would be safely transported back today via the Lachung–Chungthang–Siphgyer–Phidang route and onward to Gangtok.

He also stated that efforts to restore road connectivity to Lachen are ongoing, and once completed, evacuation of stranded tourists there will begin.

Upon reaching Lachung, the tourists who were evacuated were received by Director General of Police, Akshay Sachdeva.

The DGP, along with IGP Law and Order Mr Tashi Wangyal, DIG Range Gangtok Mr Pratap Pradhan, and SP Mangan Mr Sonam Detchu Bhutia were present at Phidang to receive the tourists.

The tourists expressed their gratitude to the Government of Sikkim and all the agencies involved in the evacuation process.