Due to heavy snowfall causing road blockages, new travel restrictions have been imposed in East Sikkim, limiting permits for certain areas. For safety reasons, permits for the JN Road will now be issued only up to Changu Lake, and for the RN Road, permits will be restricted to Zuluk. The measures are part of ongoing efforts to clear the affected routes and ensure the safety of travelers.

In a separate development, a successful rescue operation saw all tourists stranded in Lachung due to landslides safely evacuated. The region had been cut off for two days following the April 25 landslides, which blocked roads and trapped tourists.

A coordinated evacuation operation was carried out by the district administration of Mangan, local authorities, and community groups. Key personnel, including the District Collector of Mangan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Chungthang, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Chungthang, worked closely with local organizations like the Pipons of Lachung Dzumsa to ensure a smooth and efficient evacuation process.

The Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) played a critical role in coordinating logistics and working with the stranded tourists. The General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) and construction companies A.K. Builders and SUL were instrumental in clearing debris and restoring road access. Additionally, the Driver Association of Chungthang facilitated the safe transportation of tourists.

The Border Road Organisation (BRO), under Project Swastik, was crucial in reopening the road to Lachung for one-way traffic, allowing light vehicles to pass through safely. Once the roads were cleared and deemed safe for movement, the tourists were quickly relocated to Mangan, where additional arrangements were made for their comfort.

After being stranded for two days, the relieved tourists expressed their gratitude to the authorities and local communities for their diligent efforts in ensuring their safe passage.