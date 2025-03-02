Sikkim's Pakyong Superintendent of Police (SP) issued an official order regulating and diverting traffic movement along the NH-717A Pakyong-Ranipool Road in response to heavy hill-cutting work near Andhery, Lower Samsing.

The road closure request was forwarded by M/s Bhavya Construction and approved by the SDM Headquarters to facilitate uninterrupted work while ensuring public safety.

As per the order, the movement of all types of vehicles along the stretch from Aho Phatak to Andheri Phatak will remain restricted from March 2 to March 3.

During this period, the road will be closed from 10 am to 4 pm and again from 8 pm to 6 am, while it will remain open for traffic from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

To ease the inconvenience caused to commuters, an alternative route has been designated. Heavy vehicles will be diverted through Assam Linzey Phatak near Seti Pool via Assam Linzey to Pakyong, while light and medium vehicles will be routed from Aho Phatak via Upper Aho to Andheri Phatak.

Authorities have instructed the deployment of personnel at both ends of the road, equipped with red flags and whistles to regulate traffic during the closure. Engineers overseeing the project have been directed to install signboards displaying road closure timings, provide floodlights for night work, and ensure an adequate workforce and machinery are available for soil clearance. A supervisor must be present on-site at all times to oversee safety measures.

Emergency vehicles will be exempted from these restrictions, and the site-in charge will facilitate their passage upon verification by on-duty police personnel.