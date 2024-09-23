The Executive Engineer of National Highway Division No. IX has announced the completion of temporary restoration work on National Highway-10, specifically at Sheti Jhora (NH Chainage 6.700 Km) and near Selfie Dara (NH Chainage 8.000 Km). This restoration allows the movement of all classes of vehicles, including those with a laden weight of up to 8 tons, to resume effective immediately from 3:30 PM today.

Highway Administrator Ramen Mondal issued the notification under the National Highway (Land & Highway) Act 2022, emphasizing that while traffic flow has been restored, single-lane movement will be required at the 26.100 Km mark. To ensure smooth traffic management, arrangements have been made for the deployment of traffic police at critical points along the route.

The district administration has been tasked with overseeing the enforcement of these measures to prevent congestion and enhance road safety.

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