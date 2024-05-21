The first day of the second round of training for Counting Supervisors, Counting Assistants, and Micro-Observers for the General Elections 2024 concluded today at the Conference Hall of DAC Gangtok. The training was attended by 116 counting officials and featured detailed sessions aimed at ensuring smooth and efficient counting processes.

Leading the training were Mr. Sonam Wongyal Lepcha, District Planning Officer Gangtok-cum-Nodal Officer for the Training Management Team, along with State Level Master Trainers Mr. Jigme Wangchuk Bhutia and Mr. Sunny Kharel. In his welcome address, Mr. Lepcha provided a comprehensive overview of the training content, regulations for counting officials, and norms prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He also informed the attendees about the logistics for the counting day, including timing and vehicle arrangements.

Mr. Jigme Wangchuk Bhutia delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation covering the duties of staff at the counting tables. He explained the inspection and unsealing of Control Units (CUs), special cases related to CUs, and the procedure for handling VVPAT slips. His presentation included a live demonstration on filling out Form 17C- Part 2 and Annexure-A concerning VVPAT slips, ensuring trainees understood the documentation process. The role of Micro Observers and Additional Micro Observers was also comprehensively illustrated to the trainees.

Mr. Sunny Kharel focused on practical aspects, urging officials to plan ahead for factors like traffic congestion, frisking, and breakfast to maintain punctuality. His presentation emphasized the importance of vote secrecy and neutrality, the layout of counting tables for EVM, Postal Ballot, and ETBP, and the scrutiny and tabulation procedures for postal ballots. Mr. Kharel also conducted an interactive session to address any doubts from the officials.

Following the theoretical sessions, a hands-on training session was conducted to give counting officials practical experience. This immersive approach ensured that participants were well-prepared for the upcoming counting day. The day concluded with a renewed sense of preparedness and clarity among the counting officials, laying a solid foundation for the efficient handling of the General Elections 2024 counting process in Gangtok district.