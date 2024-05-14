The first day of training for Counting Supervisors, Counting Assistants, and Micro Observers was conducted at the Conference Hall of the District Administration Centre in Gangtok, Sikkim on May 13.

The training program was attended by Mr. Sunny Kharel, who served as the SDM Soreng-cum-State Level Master Trainer, Mr. Sonam Wongyal Lepcha, the District Planning Officer-cum-Nodal Officer for the Training Management Team, and Mr. Jigme Wangchuk Bhutia, a State Level Master Trainer.

During the training session, Mr. Sunny Kharel delivered a detailed presentation on counting officials, the layout of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting Table, and the Postal Ballot/Home Voting Counting Table. He provided a live demonstration of the EVM counting process, including a summary of real-life scenarios that counting officials might encounter on counting day. Practical sessions were conducted to explain Form 13 A, Form 13 B, and Form 13 C, as well as special cases related to Control Units and the process involving the counting of votes recorded in EVMs.

Mr. Jigme Wangchuk Bhutia explained the counting process of VVPATs (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) and discussed the procedure involving VVPAT slips. He also covered the process of recounting votes, special cases related to Control Units (CU), documents related to VVPAT such as Annexure-A, and norms related to VVPAT handling.

The first day of training comprised 2 sessions, one in the morning and another in the evening, with a total of 99 officials participating in the program.