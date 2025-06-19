Amidst a wave of misinformation spreading across social media, the Motor Vehicles Division of the Sikkim Transport Department has issued an official clarification concerning the revised tax structure for vehicle re-registration and ownership transfer in the state.

In a press release dated June 18, 2025, the department categorically denied claims suggesting an additional tax of ₹25,000 was being levied for re-registering older vehicles. Citing Notification No. 19/CCS/GOS/MVD/2025, issued on March 27, 2025, officials confirmed that the maximum additional tax is capped at Rs 5,000, depending on the vehicle’s age and category.

"The information circulating on various social media platforms is completely incorrect and misleading," the department stated. It assured vehicle owners that there has been no arbitrary hike in re-registration charges and that the updated tax norms were introduced to streamline regulatory processes, not to overburden citizens.

Authorities further clarified that the additional tax is not a blanket amount but is calculated proportionally, based on specific vehicle parameters. The revised policy aims to improve compliance with motor vehicle regulations, particularly during inter-state transfers and ownership updates.

Citizens have been urged to disregard unauthenticated claims and rely solely on official communication channels. The department also advised the public to access the latest tax details and policy updates via its official website: www.transportdepartment.sikkim.gov.in.