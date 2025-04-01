The Sikkim Transport Department has issued a clarification regarding the recent controversy surrounding an alleged “Wrong AI Challan.” The department assured the public that the AI-based challan system is highly reliable and the incident in question was an extremely rare technical glitch that was resolved within seconds.

The issue gained widespread attention after a viral social media post claimed that a four-wheeler driver in Sikkim was fined for not wearing a helmet. The fine, amounting to Rs 1,000, was issued under Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, which applies only to two-wheeler riders. The screenshot of the challan, featuring a Maruti van, sparked widespread amusement and confusion online, with netizens questioning the accuracy of the AI-powered system.

In response, the transport department explained that the mistake occurred due to a brief internet disruption at a traffic junction. While a motorbike rider without a helmet was present at the location, the temporary internet outage led to the wrong evidence image being captured. However, the system’s built-in auto-check mechanism detected the error within just 6 seconds and immediately reversed the challan. The vehicle owner was promptly notified via SMS and WhatsApp, ensuring there was no financial loss.

A senior official from the department clarified that such errors are exceedingly rare and that the system has processed over 32,000 challans without any major issues. The spokesperson stated, "This is the only such case so far. The AI system is programmed to self-correct, and in this instance, it did exactly that in a matter of seconds." Officials further explained that the glitch was likely caused by a temporary outage in the National Informatics Centre (NIC) system or a momentary drop in internet connectivity, similar to how electronic devices occasionally freeze and require a restart.

To prevent such incidents in the future, the department has taken corrective measures, including additional system checks and enhanced monitoring mechanisms. They said that the AI challan system operates under strict guidelines, ensuring that only valid violations are penalized.

The AI system has been instrumental in tackling serious traffic violations, including cases of duplicate number plates and fake vehicle registrations. In a recent instance, a citizen approached the department after discovering that a vehicle scrapped years ago was still being used with the same registration number. Additionally, the AI-powered system has successfully identified and reported 15 vehicles using fake number plates, an issue that is difficult to detect manually.