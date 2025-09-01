Sikkim transport department extends traffic fine settlement deadline to September 15

The Sikkim Transport Department has announced a 15-day extension for its one-time traffic fine settlement scheme under the AI-driven Traffic Management System. Originally scheduled to conclude on August 31, the initiative will now remain open until September 15, 2025, providing vehicle owners additional time to clear pending fines.



The scheme allows violators to settle their dues by paying 50% of the total penalty or ₹20,000, whichever is lower. Introduced in July, the program was designed to ease the financial burden on vehicle owners while promoting compliance with traffic regulations.



Despite its objectives, sources from the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) indicate that the initial collection drive faced considerable challenges. Only approximately 25% of fines were recovered during the August window. Officials attributed the low recovery rate to outdated mobile numbers, unupdated ownership records, and incomplete addresses. In many cases, challan notifications were sent to previous owners or to addresses that could not be traced due to vague or duplicate registrations.



Complicating matters further, common names without precise house numbers—such as multiple registrations under "Karma" or "Sonam"—hindered the identification process. “You cannot always put the blame on citizens. The system itself needs to be more robust and accurate,” an MVD official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.



Following a review meeting, the Transport and Motor Vehicle Departments concluded that a more reliable system is necessary, linking vehicle registrations to Aadhaar and verified mobile numbers for accurate owner identification. A detailed report outlining the current system’s shortcomings and recommending reforms will be submitted to the Chief Minister, who also oversees the Transport portfolio.