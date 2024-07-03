In response to numerous public complaints regarding issues with providing accurate taxi fare due to a lack of correct change, the Government of Sikkim's Transport Department has announced a new initiative to implement QR code and UPI online payment options for local taxis. This move aims to resolve arguments, excess payments, and traffic jams caused by payment discrepancies.

A meeting with stakeholders and local taxi associations resulted in the decision to introduce QR code payments through popular platforms like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe. Effective immediately, all local taxi drivers are required to provide QR codes in their vehicles to facilitate UPI payments.

The QR codes can be downloaded via two methods:

1. Directly from the payment platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm.

2. By contacting the bank where the driver or vehicle owner holds an account.

All taxi drivers must comply with this new mandate by July 15, 2024. QR codes must be affixed on the front windshield, facing the passenger, and another on the rear seat. Additionally, a copy of the official taxi fare must be prominently displayed in the vehicle for the convenience of passengers.

This initiative is expected to streamline the payment process, enhance passenger convenience, and reduce the instances of disputes over fare payments. For further information, contact the Sikkim Transport Department at Yatayat Bhawan, Gangtok.