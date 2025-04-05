The Sikkim Transport Department is set to implement a new AI-enabled e-challan system from April 10, 2025, aimed at making traffic enforcement more efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly. The revamped system prioritizes compliance over penalties by offering vehicle owners a 10-day window to rectify documentation lapses before fines are imposed.

Under the new guidelines, if a vehicle is flagged for missing or expired documents such as insurance or a pollution certificate, the system will conduct multiple verifications against the national database. If the lapse is confirmed, the vehicle owner will receive a digital notice via SMS and WhatsApp, allowing them 10 days to upload valid documents through the VAHAN portal, Parivahan website, RTO office, or authorized cyber cafés.

Failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe will result in an automated fine, which will be directly sent to the registered owner.

In an important move to safeguard against errors, the department has announced that wrongfully issued challans will be cancelled, and affected owners will be compensated with double the fine amount.

Vehicle owners are advised to regularly update their mobile numbers and documents to ensure timely notifications. Mobile numbers can be updated through www.parivahan.gov.in by selecting “Sikkim” as the state and using the “Mobile Update” service under “Other Services.”

All challan information can be accessed at www.challan.sntd.in.

The Transport Department emphasized that the initiative is designed to reduce unnecessary penalties, encourage timely compliance, and enhance overall transparency in traffic management.