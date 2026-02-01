Sikkim Transport Dept withdraws circular banning carriage of goods in taxis

The Sikkim Transport Department has withdrawn its recent circular that prohibited the carriage of goods in taxi vehicles, following a review of the matter, according to an official notification issued on January 31.



In the circular issued by Transport Commissioner-cum-Secretary Prabhakar, the department said the issue relating to the carriage of goods in taxi vehicles is currently under review. “Therefore, the circular issued on January 29, is hereby withdrawn until further order,” it stated.



Earlier, the transport department had informed vehicle owners that carrying goods in taxi vehicles amounted to a violation of permit conditions and was punishable under Section 192A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The withdrawn circular had also warned that violators would be liable to a fine of Rs 10,000 and had strictly prohibited the use of passenger vehicles for transporting goods.



The withdrawal of the circular provides temporary relief to taxi operators, while the department undertakes a review of the issue and its implications.