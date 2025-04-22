Senior tribal leader and Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) Convenor Tseten Tashi Bhutia has declared his support for the Peace Rally set to take place on April 26 at Zero Point in Gangtok. The demonstration, led by the All India Buddhist Forum (AIBF), is aimed at pressing for the repeal of the Bodhgaya Temple Act of 1949, seeking full Buddhist management of the Mahabodhi Temple.

Although he won’t be physically present due to health concerns, Bhutia issued a clear message to Dharma practitioners and SIBLAC members, underlining the importance of the cause. “This movement is not against any religion,” he said. “We simply assert that Buddhist temples must be managed by Buddhists, just as other religious sites are managed by their respective faiths.”

The Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, marks the spot where Gautama Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment. Control of the site has long been a contentious issue, with Buddhist groups arguing that it should not be governed by a state-backed committee with non-Buddhist members.

Bhutia emphasised the temple’s global significance, calling it “the spiritual epicentre of Buddhist heritage” and stressing that its management should reflect that. The AIBF’s Sikkim Chapter has already submitted memoranda to both state and national leaders, urging reform of the existing structure.