Convenor of the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) and tribal leader, Tseten Tashi, on April 26, emphasised the significance of the citizenship transition that took place in 1975, marking an important moment in the state's history.

In a statement issued to the public, Tseten Tashi recalled the key provision of the Indian Citizenship Act, 1956, as it applied to Sikkim following its integration into India.

He reminded the people of Sikkim that, according to a Government of India notification published in the Gazette on June 21, 1975, every individual who was a Sikkim Subject under the Sikkim Subject Regulation of 1961 automatically became a citizen of India as of April 26, 1975.

Tseten Tashi pointed to the legal implications of this change, which saw a shift in Sikkim's political and legal framework after the state was merged with the Indian Union.

The Sikkim (Citizenship) Order, 1975, formally designated all Sikkim Subjects as Indian citizens, marking a significant moment in the state's integration into India.