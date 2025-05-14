Strong reactions have emerged in Sikkim after a recent expedition climbed Mount Khangchendzonga from the Nepal side. The incident has hurt the religious and cultural sentiments of the indigenous communities of Sikkim, who consider the mountain sacred.

Senior tribal leader and BJP Sikkim Chief Advisor, Tseten Tashi Bhutia, has issued a strong statement condemning the climb and calling for immediate action from both the Sikkim and Central Governments.

Bhutia said in his press statement, “We express our deep anguish and strong objection to the recent climbing of Mount Khangchendzonga from the Nepal side, despite repeated appeals to honour its sacredness.” He described the mountain as more than just a peak. “For the people of Sikkim, Khangchendzonga is our Guardian Deity—the divine protector of our land, deeply enshrined in our faith, tradition, and collective identity protected under Article 371F of our Indian Constitution,” he added.

Mount Khangchendzonga is not only one of the tallest peaks in the world but also holds deep spiritual value for the indigenous Bhutia, Lepcha, and other communities in the state. It is recognised as a sacred site, and according to Bhutia, it is protected under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Every year, the people of Sikkim celebrate Pang Lhabsol, a state-declared holiday, to honour and remember the spiritual significance of this mountain.

Bhutia expressed disappointment with the Sikkim Government for not reacting to this incident. “We are deeply disappointed by the silence of the Sikkim Government on this matter of cultural and spiritual violation,” he said. “The government must come forward with a clear and convincing explanation for its inaction, and more importantly, demonstrate a commitment to upholding and protecting the sanctity of our sacred sites.”

He pointed out that other countries have respected the religious sentiments of people by protecting their sacred landscapes. “Even in the case of Mount Kailash in Tibet, the Government of China has enforced a complete ban on climbing, out of respect for its religious significance,” he said. “If such a precedent can be respected elsewhere, why has the Sikkim Government failed to prevent this expedition to our most sacred mountain?”



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Tseten Tashi Bhutia also laid out specific demands in his statement, urging both the State and Union Governments to act immediately. His demands include:

1. Filing an official diplomatic protest with Nepal over the expedition;

2. Taking steps to get international recognition and protection for Mount Khangchendzonga’s sacred status;

3. Ensuring strict enforcement of legal protections under Indian law;

4. Consulting indigenous and religious leaders to strengthen legal and cultural protections for sacred landscapes.

He made it clear that for the people of Sikkim, the sanctity of the mountain is non-negotiable. “We urge all concerned authorities to act swiftly and decisively in defence of our cultural and spiritual heritage,” the statement concluded.

Bhutia, who is also the Convenor of the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC), has long been a voice for protecting the cultural and spiritual rights of the indigenous people of Sikkim.