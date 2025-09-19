Sikkim tribal leader urges action to protect Buddhagaya and Khangchendzonga

Tribal leader Tseten Tashi Bhutia has called on the people of Sikkim and Buddhist followers across India to unite in safeguarding the Mahabodhi Temple at Buddhagaya and the sacred Mt. Khangchendzonga.

Bhutia highlighted the urgency of preserving Sikkim’s spiritual and religious heritage, warning that neglect could erode centuries-old traditions.

Bhutia stressed that the Sangha MLA seat in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly is “not merely a political position but a sacred trust.” He said the seat, reserved under the Constitution of India, exists to uphold “the legacy of the Buddha, the Dharma, and the Sangha.” Expressing concern over the current Sangha MLA and state government, he stated, “When our representative, entrusted as a custodian of the Dharma, turns silent in the face of desecration, it is not only a political failure but also a spiritual betrayal.”

Addressing High Lamas, Rinpoches, and other spiritual authorities, Bhutia expressed distress over the neglect of Sikkim’s sacred heritage and Buddhagaya. He urged religious leaders to warn the community against threats and to actively protect Dharma. “Silence in such moments is not the path of Guru Rinpoche, nor the teaching of Lord Buddha,” he said.

Bhutia has called for a one-day Satyagraha in solidarity with the All India Buddhist Forum (AIBF), emphasising that the movement is “not against any individual or group but a campaign for truth, Dharma, and the future of Sikkim.” He also demanded that the Mahabodhi Temple at Buddhagaya be fully managed by Buddhist authorities to ensure “peace and harmony worldwide.”

“Let us together reaffirm our faith in the Buddha, Dharma, and Sangha, and stand in unity for the protection of Buddhagaya, Mt. Khangchendzonga, and our sacred heritage,” Bhutia said.